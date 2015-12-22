BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
MOSCOW Dec 22 The Moscow Exchange will remain the priority floor for sell-offs of state-owned assets, Olga Dergunova, the head of Russia's state property agency Rosimushchestvo, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.