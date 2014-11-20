BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's MICEX share index rose to 2014 high of 1,532 points on Thursday, helped in part by a slide in the rouble this year.
The rouble-based index was up 0.9 percent on the day by 0754 GMT, falling back slightly to 1,531 points. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.