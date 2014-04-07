MOSCOW, April 7 The RTS index of Russian stocks shed over 3 percent on Monday following growing unrest in eastern Ukraine.

At 1045 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS was down 3.4 percent at 1,193 points, while the rouble-based MICEX index was down 2.3 percent at 1,349 points. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)