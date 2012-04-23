BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's MICEX-RTS exchange suspended trading on its main stock market section on Monday at 1156 GMT for one hour until the end of the main trading session, the exchange's spokesman said.
The exchange, which calculates both Russia's benchmark indexes RTS and MICEX, said in a statement on its website that the trading was suspended due to "a problem in displaying orders and deals in the main stock market section." (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage: