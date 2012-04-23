MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's MICEX-RTS exchange suspended trading on its main stock market section on Monday at 1156 GMT for one hour until the end of the main trading session, the exchange's spokesman said.

The exchange, which calculates both Russia's benchmark indexes RTS and MICEX, said in a statement on its website that the trading was suspended due to "a problem in displaying orders and deals in the main stock market section." (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)