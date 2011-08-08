ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 8 A banking
consortium led by Russia's No.2 lender VTB (VTBR.MM) has won a
135 billion rouble ($4.73 billion) concession for a road and
bridge project in St Petersburg, government sources told
Reuters.
The consortium, which also includes Russia's Gazprombank,
Italy's Astaldi (AST.MI), GBP Infrastructure, and Turkish
construction firms IC and Mega Yapi, will build an 11-kilometre
link between the St Petersburg port on the Gulf of Finland and
the city's ring road, bypassing the crowded city centre.
VTB and the city administration declined to comment, saying
that the results of the concession competition will be
officially announced on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Alfred Kueppers)