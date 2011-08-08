ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 8 A banking consortium led by Russia's No.2 lender VTB (VTBR.MM) has won a 135 billion rouble ($4.73 billion) concession for a road and bridge project in St Petersburg, government sources told Reuters.

The consortium, which also includes Russia's Gazprombank, Italy's Astaldi (AST.MI), GBP Infrastructure, and Turkish construction firms IC and Mega Yapi, will build an 11-kilometre link between the St Petersburg port on the Gulf of Finland and the city's ring road, bypassing the crowded city centre.

VTB and the city administration declined to comment, saying that the results of the concession competition will be officially announced on Tuesday.

