MOSCOW, June 21 Japanese automaker Subaru is recalling 24,480 Subaru Impreza and Subaru Forester cars sold in Russia between September 2007 and October 2010, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

The recall is due to a possible fault with the vehicles' airbags, the agency said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jack Stubbs)