MOSCOW, April 7 A Russian nuclear submarine has caught fire in a shipyard in Russia's northern province of Arkhangelsk, a law enforcement source told Russia's RIA news agency on Tuesday.

The Zvyozdochka shipyard said it was not ready to comment on the report. There was no word of any casualties. (Reporting by Thomas Grove and Ludmila Danilova, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)