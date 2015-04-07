UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, April 7 A Russian nuclear submarine has caught fire in a shipyard in Russia's northern province of Arkhangelsk, a law enforcement source told Russia's RIA news agency on Tuesday.
The Zvyozdochka shipyard said it was not ready to comment on the report. There was no word of any casualties. (Reporting by Thomas Grove and Ludmila Danilova, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.