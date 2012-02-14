* Submarine was armed with nuclear weapons - magazine
* Report says vessel visited weapons store after blaze
By Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russia came close to
nuclear disaster in late December when a blaze engulfed a
nuclear-powered submarine carrying atomic weapons, a leading
Russian magazine reported, contradicting official assurances
that it was not armed.
Russian officials said at the time that all nuclear weapons
aboard the Yekaterinburg nuclear submarine had been unloaded
well before a fire engulfed the 167-metre (550 feet) vessel and
there had been no risk of a radiation leak.
But the respected Vlast weekly magazine quoted several
sources in the Russian navy as saying that throughout the fire
on Dec. 29 the submarine was carrying 16 R-29 intercontinental
ballistic missiles, each armed with four nuclear warheads.
"Russia, for a day, was on the brink of the biggest
catastrophe since the time of Chernobyl," Vlast reported. The
1986 disaster in modern-day Ukraine is regarded as the world's
worst nuclear accident.
Neither the Russian Defence Ministry nor the office of
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who has responsibility for
military matters, would immediately comment on the report. A
spokesman for the navy could not be contacted.
SPARKS FLY
The fire started when welding sparks ignited wooden
scaffolding around the 18,200-tonne submarine at the Roslyakovo
docks, 1,500 km (900 miles) north of Moscow and one of the main
shipyards used by Russia's northern fleet.
The rubber covering of the submarine then caught fire,
sending flames and black smoke 10 metres (30 feet) above the
stricken vessel. Firemen battled the blaze for a day and a night
before partially sinking the submarine to douse the flames,
according to media reports.
Vlast reported that immediately after the fire the
Yekaterinburg sailed to the navy's weapons store, an unusual
trip for a damaged submarine supposedly carrying no weapons and
casting doubt on assurances that it was not armed.
"K-84 was in dock with rockets and torpedoes on board," the
magazine said, adding that apart from the nuclear weapons the
submarine was carrying torpedoes and mines as well as its two
nuclear reactors.
The magazine said that if one of the torpedoes had exploded
it could have threatened the nuclear missiles, leading to an
extremely dangerous nuclear accident.
Media reports of what happened at the time of the fire were
contradictory and foreign journalists were unable to gain access
to the high security zone.
Russia's worst post-Soviet submarine disaster was in August
2000 when the nuclear submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea
killing all 118 crewmen aboard.
(Editing by Ben Harding)