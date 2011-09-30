* Jury pardons captain and sailor
* Deadliest submarine incident since 2000 Kursk disaster
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 30 A Russian jury on
Friday acquitted the captain of a nuclear submarine in which 20
people were killed by toxic gas when a fire safety system
misfired, his lawyer said.
Lawyer Sergei Bondar said the court also exonerated a sailor
who had been accused of setting off the Nerpa's fire-fighting
system, filling the submarine with gas that killed 20 people
during trials in the Sea of Japan in November 2008.
The prosecution said it would appeal against the decision to
pardon the captain, accused of failing to train crew adequately,
and the sailor.
The accident was the deadliest in a string of Russian naval
tragedies since 2000, when the Kursk nuclear submarine exploded
beneath the Barents Sea, killing all 118 sailors on board.
The Kremlin has sharply increased funding to the navy but
has struggled to reform the accident-prone image of its largely
Soviet-era fleet.
Russia, the world's second-biggest arms exporter, has said
it will lease the Nerpa to India.
(Writing By Alexei Anishchuk)