LONDON/MOSCOW Feb 22 SUEK, Russia's largest steam coal miner, has bought a 24.9 percent of voting shares in the country's biggest Arctic port Murmansk, sources close to the deal said.

SUEK's minority stake will enable it to remain competitive against rival exporters who are developing a similar sized cape port on the other side of the bay from Murmansk at Lavna, industry sources said.

SUEK has not revealed what it paid for the Murmansk stake but the Russian press on Tuesday reported a price tag of $260 million.

SUEK is not the only Russian coal exporter looking at investment in Russian ports, to move away from more expensive terminals in Latvia and Estonia which are still being used, although as little as possible.

A SUEK spokesman declined to comment. The port was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Liza Dobkina)