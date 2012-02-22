* Deal will help SUEK remain competitive
* Rival exporters building cape port at Lavna
(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON/MOSCOW Feb 22 SUEK,
Russia's largest steam coal miner, has bought a 24.9 percent of
voting shares in the country's biggest Arctic port Murmansk,
sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.
SUEK's minority stake will enable it to remain competitive
against rival exporters who are developing a similar sized cape
port on the other side of the bay from Murmansk at Lavna,
industry sources said.
SUEK has not revealed what it paid for the Murmansk stake
but the Russian press on Tuesday reported a price tag of $260
million.
SUEK is not the only Russian coal exporter looking at
investment in Russian ports, to move away from more expensive
terminals in Latvia and Estonia which are still being used,
although as little as possible.
A SUEK spokesman declined to comment. The port was not
immediately available for comment.
There is enough port space in the St Petersburg area but
larger-scale ports would be a cheaper, more efficient option and
the government wants investment and job creation in regions like
Murmansk, the sources said.
"If you buy into a port and can get lower port charges you
could recoup what you paid over several years. With cash costs
of $90 a tonne, every dollar counts," one senior industry source
said.
"I don't think they've (SUEK) bought all of Murmansk port
-they should, it makes sense but there are other companies also
looking, involved," another said.
Prompt thermal coal into Europe is currently trading at
around $96.00 a tonne delivered, leaving Russian exporters an
extremely slim margin, thanks to the plunge in freight
rates..
The 12 million tonnes a year Murmansk Commercial Sea Port
(MCSP), on the Barents Sea in the Arctic Circle is an ice-free,
key export point for coal to Europe and may have potential in
the longer-term for shipments to China.
It is controlled by a group of private investors while the
Russian government retains a 25.5 percent stake.
However, MCSP is on the government's 2012 privatisation
programme. The state's shareholding will be auctioned but the
timing has not been announced.
Rival coal exporters Kuzbassrazrezugol and the diverse SDS
Group owned by Mikhail Fedyaev and Vladimir Gridin who are
involved in the development of Lavna port, are expected to shift
all or most of their coal from Latvian and Estonian ports to
Lavna and other Russian terminals.
Lavna exporters will be able to set their own port charges
low because they own the port, industry sources said.
Rail tariffs have been set lower on routes to Russian than
Baltic ports for several years and this trend is likely to
continue although tariffs have crept steadily higher on average,
they said.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; additional reporting by Denis
Pinchuk and Liza Dobkina)