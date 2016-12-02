Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order to sell rights for the development of the giant Sukhoi Log gold deposit in Siberia in an auction in 2017, the government said in a statement on Friday.
Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, has remained undeveloped for half a century. Russia has been promising to sell the license for more than 20 years.
Companies controlled by foreign investors will not be allowed to take part in the auction, the government said in August.
Any bidder should have the Russian government or state-controlled firms among its shareholders with a 25 percent stake.
The starting price for the license will total 8.6 billion roubles ($135 million).
Almost all Russia's major gold producers have in the past shown interest in taking part in the auction for the deposit. ($1 = 63.8595 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Diana Asonova; editing by Christian Lowe)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.