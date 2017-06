MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.

The joint venture, SL Zoloto, will buy the deposit for 9.4 billion roubles ($158 million), compared with the starting bid price of 8.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 59.6560 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)