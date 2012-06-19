MOSCOW, June 19 Russian investment and trading group Summa has agreed with businessman Sergei Generalov to buy control of transport group FESCO, the company's President said, one of a number of ongoing deals involving the acquisitive conglomerate.

Summa, owned by tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov, will buy Generalov's 56 percent shareholding on top of an around 15 percent stake it has already secured from the open market, group President Alexander Vinokurov told reporters.

It is also in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) about buying its 3.74 percent stake in FESCO and also has eyes on a 7 percent stake owned by the Swedish fund manager East Capital, he said.

Vinokurov declined to comment on financial details.

Summa is viewed in the industry as having close ties to Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by recently-elected President Vladimir Putin.

Its main assets include Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port , while it recently agreed to pay almost 6 billion roubles ($184.91 million) for a 50 percent minus one share stake in United Grain Company - the state grain trader. ($1 = 32.4477 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)