BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian investment group Summa wants to break up the dominance of the country's top communication operators and bid for a next-generation wireless licence, daily paper Kommersant reports, citing Vladimir Androsik, chairman of Summa's board.
Summa, owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov, which actively trades oil and is branching into agricultural commodities, is looking to increase its position as an investment and trading group in Russia.
Magomedov is viewed in the industry as having close ties to Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by President Vladimir Putin.
Russia's Big Three mobile phone operators - MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom - as well as state-controlled Rostelecom are widely seen as the likely winners as they have best chances to meet the scoring criteria.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Megan Davies)
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.