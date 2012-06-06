MOSCOW, June 6 Russian investment group Summa wants to break up the dominance of the country's top communication operators and bid for a next-generation wireless licence, daily paper Kommersant reports, citing Vladimir Androsik, chairman of Summa's board.

Summa, owned by Ziyavudin Magomedov, which actively trades oil and is branching into agricultural commodities, is looking to increase its position as an investment and trading group in Russia.

Magomedov is viewed in the industry as having close ties to Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's Big Three mobile phone operators - MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom - as well as state-controlled Rostelecom are widely seen as the likely winners as they have best chances to meet the scoring criteria.

