* Sources say gasoline sales restricted during APEC summit

* Summit to showcase Russia's Asian reach

By Alexey Yarkovoy and Denis Dyomkin

MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Aug 16 State security services have told fuel retailers in the Russian city of Vladivostok, where President Vladimir Putin will host an Asia-Pacific economic summit next month, to ration petrol during the event, sources who saw the notification said.

Security services sent out a letter to everyone who owns a filling station informing them of a limit of five litres of petrol for each vehicle per day for nearly a week, a source in Vladivostok who had a copy of the letter told Reuters.

"We notify you that during the period between Sept. 6 and Sept. 11 restrictions are being introduced for commercial sales of fuel in the amount of 5 litres per car a day," the source quoted the letter as saying.

The coastal city of 600,000 is to host the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month, to be attended by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and heads of state or senior officials from the 21-nation group.

Russia has spent billions of dollars building bridges, hotels and other infrastructure for a summit that will signal strong Russian interest in Asia, and which Moscow hopes can help fuel growth in its sparsely populated eastern regions.

The source said the order appeared to be intended to keep the streets clear of traffic, a goal reminiscent of efforts by the Soviet authorities who evicted suspected prostitutes and homeless people from Moscow for the 1980 Olympic Games.

Russian fuel producers are regularly subject to directives and recommendations over supply and pricing. When world market prices were soaring, they came under pressure to cap prices during campaigns for a December parliamentary election and a March presidential vote Putin won.

A source at a Vladivostok law enforcement body said the authorities will authorise unlimited fuel sales only to police, ambulance services, city buses and fire brigades at the time of the summit.

"The secret services ordered fuel companies, under any pretext, to stop gasoline sales during the summit to prevent people from going out in the cars and creating problems from the security and traffic jams point of view," the law enforcement source said.

The government is also concerned about petrol supply, which has run short at times in recent years as demand has climbed. Maintenance shutdowns at refineries and exports led to a fuel crisis in the first half of last year.

Vladivostok's fuel market is mostly supplied by refineries operated by Alliance and state-controlled Rosneft .

Representatives of Rosneft and Alliance said the companies were not cutting back fuel sales because of the summit. Police and Federal Security Service officials in Vladivostok were not immediately available for comment.

Security agencies have beefed up their presence in Vladivostok and are boosting security measures, sources at the Federal Guards Service, the agency in charge of guarding Russian officials, said.

Some workers at the state and private companies said they were offered vacations to leave the city during the summit.

"The bosses have asked their employees to extend vacations for a week in early September," a worker for a local firm said. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)