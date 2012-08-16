* Sources say gasoline sales restricted during APEC summit
* Summit to showcase Russia's Asian reach
By Alexey Yarkovoy and Denis Dyomkin
MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Aug 16 State
security services have told fuel retailers in the Russian city
of Vladivostok, where President Vladimir Putin will host an
Asia-Pacific economic summit next month, to ration petrol during
the event, sources who saw the notification said.
Security services sent out a letter to everyone who owns a
filling station informing them of a limit of five litres of
petrol for each vehicle per day for nearly a week, a source in
Vladivostok who had a copy of the letter told Reuters.
"We notify you that during the period between Sept. 6 and
Sept. 11 restrictions are being introduced for commercial sales
of fuel in the amount of 5 litres per car a day," the source
quoted the letter as saying.
The coastal city of 600,000 is to host the annual Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month, to be
attended by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and heads of
state or senior officials from the 21-nation group.
Russia has spent billions of dollars building bridges,
hotels and other infrastructure for a summit that will signal
strong Russian interest in Asia, and which Moscow hopes can help
fuel growth in its sparsely populated eastern regions.
The source said the order appeared to be intended to keep
the streets clear of traffic, a goal reminiscent of efforts by
the Soviet authorities who evicted suspected prostitutes and
homeless people from Moscow for the 1980 Olympic Games.
Russian fuel producers are regularly subject to directives
and recommendations over supply and pricing. When world market
prices were soaring, they came under pressure to cap prices
during campaigns for a December parliamentary election and a
March presidential vote Putin won.
A source at a Vladivostok law enforcement body said the
authorities will authorise unlimited fuel sales only to police,
ambulance services, city buses and fire brigades at the time of
the summit.
"The secret services ordered fuel companies, under any
pretext, to stop gasoline sales during the summit to prevent
people from going out in the cars and creating problems from the
security and traffic jams point of view," the law enforcement
source said.
The government is also concerned about petrol supply, which
has run short at times in recent years as demand has climbed.
Maintenance shutdowns at refineries and exports led to a fuel
crisis in the first half of last year.
Vladivostok's fuel market is mostly supplied by refineries
operated by Alliance and state-controlled Rosneft
.
Representatives of Rosneft and Alliance said the companies
were not cutting back fuel sales because of the summit. Police
and Federal Security Service officials in Vladivostok were not
immediately available for comment.
Security agencies have beefed up their presence in
Vladivostok and are boosting security measures, sources at the
Federal Guards Service, the agency in charge of guarding Russian
officials, said.
Some workers at the state and private companies said they
were offered vacations to leave the city during the summit.
"The bosses have asked their employees to extend vacations
for a week in early September," a worker for a local firm said.
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)