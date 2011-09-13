(For other news from the Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
click here)
* Investors want to know who will be president, fate of
reforms
* Kudrin promises reforms after elections
* Calls for tax increases, pension reforms
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia will launch a reform
drive next year regardless of who wins parliamentary and
presidential elections, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on
Tuesday.
He was addressing the concerns of investors who are staying
out of Russia until they know who will be running the world's
largest country and biggest oil producer, and want assurances
that the next government will embark on reforms.
Some investors fear Vladimir Putin's return as president in
March after four years as prime minister would mean stagnation
for the $1.5 trillion economy, and see more chance of reforms if
Dmitry Medvedev secures six more years in the Kremlin.
"There will, of course, be reforms," Kudrin told the Reuters
Russia Investment Summit.
"I believe the next prime minister will without doubt have a
certain amount of credit for carrying out reforms -- how much,
more or less, will depend on many things including the elections
results."
Touching on many investors' concerns about the state of
Russia's economy, he underlined the importance of privatisation
and reforms to protect property rights, establish divisions of
power at the top and continue developing the financial sector.
"We need to restart reform of the pension system, carry out
reform of housing and communal services, create infrastructure,"
he said.
Kudrin, 50, also said taxes would have to be increased to
make public finances strong enough to absorb the shock of a
possible oil price collapse.
He made clear he thought reforms were irreversible and
inevitable in Russia now, 20 years after the collapse of the
Soviet Union.
KEEPING INVESTORS GUESSING
Putin, 58, and Medvedev, 45, have not said which of them
will run in the presidential election in March but Putin is
likely to have the final say.
He is more influential than Medvedev despite ushering his
protege into the Kremlin in 2008 because the constitution barred
him from a third successive term. Few analysts expect a third
candidate to emerge.
The uncertainty about which of them will be president for
the next six years has helped fuel differences among investors
and analysts over how they see prospects for reform in the
nuclear power whose population is 142 million.
David Reid, Vice President of Blackrock asset
manager's Emerging Europe fund, said he thought investors had
grounds to be optimistic about Russia and made clear he expected
a reform push after the elections.
"I think in the new environment there was strong political
incentive to progress on various matters -- privatisation, WTO
(World Trade Organisation) accession, oil tax reforms, changes
in the monetary policy and currency regime," Reid said.
"We could hopefully look to the post election period and
anticipate an improvement."
But some guests at the summit in the Reuters Moscow office
said a big reform drive was unlikely whatever the outcome of the
presidential election and the parliamentary vote on Dec. 4,
which Putin's United Russia party is expected to dominate.
"I think all of this stuff is going to be incremental," one
participant said on condition of anonymity.
DIFFERENCES OVERBLOWN?
Some investors and analysts see a clear difference between
the policies of Medvedev and Putin.
"There is a decent likelihood that Medvedev would be more of
a reformer than Putin would be, which I think is what this
country needs," said Jacob Grapengiesser, a partner at East
Capital asset management group in Russia.
Others say the differences are exaggerated, meaning policy
will simply not change much after the elections.
"I don't think it does matter who is president because I
think that the system of governance is very stable and there is
a tremendous amount of consensus within the governing elite of
the country," Jeff Costello, chief executive of JP Morgan
in Russia, told Reuters Insider television.
"So whoever is president, I think the policies that have
been clearly defining the last 15 years are going to continue no
matter who sits in the seat."
Liam Halligan, chief economist at Russia-focused fund
manager Prosperity Capital, said the differences in the images
projected by Medvedev and Putin were greater than their policy
differences -- and they worked effectively as a team.
"Of course on balance Medvedev, on the touchy, feely side
looks, a bit better," he said. "In the economics, broadly there
is not that much between them."
Even so, Arkady Dvorkovich, Medvedev's top economics
adviser, made clear there were still some differences even if
the two broadly see eye-to-eye.
Responding to Kudrin's call to raise taxes after the
election, Dvorkovich wrote on his Twitter feed: "No way."
(Reporting By Timothy Heritage; Editing by Douglas Busvine)