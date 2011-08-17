BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZHUKOVSKY, Russia, August 17 Russian airline Gazpromavia signed an agreement with state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) on Wednesday to buy 10 Sukhoi Superjet-100 planes between 2013-2015.
The deal was signed at Russia's MAKS air show outside Moscow. UAC's president said on Tuesday that it expected to sell 100 Superjet and MS-21 passenger planes at the show. [ID:nLDE77F0UI]
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
($1=28.35 Rouble)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.