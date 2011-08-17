ZHUKOVSKY, Russia, August 17 Russian airline Gazpromavia signed an agreement with state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) on Wednesday to buy 10 Sukhoi Superjet-100 planes between 2013-2015.

The deal was signed at Russia's MAKS air show outside Moscow. UAC's president said on Tuesday that it expected to sell 100 Superjet and MS-21 passenger planes at the show. [ID:nLDE77F0UI]

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

($1=28.35 Rouble)