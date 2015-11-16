MOSCOW Nov 16 Surgutneftegaz, among
Russia's top four oil producers, saw its cash pile rising 15
percent to 2.15 trillion roubles ($32.64 billion) in the third
quarter, the company's accounts published on Monday showed.
Surgut, which is pumping an average of 1.2 million barrels
of oil per day (bpd), is famously secretive and has never
publicly revealed who owns its shares. Domestic media have said
company management, along with Chief Executive Vladimir
Bogdanov, appear to control a large number of shares.
As of June, 30, Surgut's cash pile, which is formed from
banking deposits, cash and other financial instruments, was at
1.876 trillion roubles. The bulk of Surgut funds are in foreign
currency, the report shows.
In its report under Russian Accounting Standards, Surgut
said that out of 2.15 trillion roubles of its total cash pile,
banking deposits accounted for 2.115 billion roubles. In the
second quarter, deposits stood at 1.8 billion roubles.
($1 = 65.8750 roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Katya Golubkova and
Louise Heavens)