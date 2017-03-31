BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
MOSCOW, March 31 Cash reserves of Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz declined by 14 percent to 2.08 trillion roubles ($37.1 billion) in rouble terms in 2016, according to Reuters calculations based on company's regulatory filing.
In U.S. dollar terms, the reserves were up from $35.8 billion in 2015 thanks to a strengthened rouble.
The company also said on Friday it swung to a net loss under Russian Accounting Standards of 104.8 billion roubles in 2016 from a net income of 751.4 billion roubles in 2015.
($1 = 56.0825 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up his position as chairman of Lloyd's, following retirement of John Nelson Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.