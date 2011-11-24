* Company to increase oil production to 60.7 mln T in 2011 (Adds detail)

By Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz, is unlikely to fully replace its oil reserves this year, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.

"The company is sticking to its oil production forecast of around 61 million tonnes for this year, while the company's total reserves growth is seen at some 60 million tonnes," said Nadezhda Sergeeva, who is in charge of Surgut's subsoil department.

Surgutneftegaz is one of the Russia's least transparent oil companies, and it reports only to Russian accounting standards.

Its oil reserves replacement ratio stood at 136 percent in 2010 as extractable oil reserves rose by 81 million tonnes and production was 59.5 million tonnes.

This year, Surgutneftegaz managed to reverse a decline in its output, thanks mostly by ramping up production at its East Siberian Talakan field.

Sergeeva also said that the company is looking to increase its reserves base, which consists only of domestic assets, by acquiring licenses to develop deposits in Siberia and Arctic regions.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)