GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
MOSCOW, April 7 Vladimir Bogdanov, the veteran head of Russia's third largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz , told Reuters on Friday that his company was sticking to a global deal to cut oil output to support crude prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other oil producers led by Russia agreed in December to cut their combined output by almost 1.8 million bpd to reduce bloated global inventories and support prices.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said Russia would cut its oil output by 200,000 bpd by the end of the first quarter and by 300,000 bpd by the end of April. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Clarke)
June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.