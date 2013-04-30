RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds trim record bullish position in oil: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's No.3 oil firm Surgutneftegas on Tuesday disclosed a cash pile of 897.61 billion roubles ($29 billion) as of Dec. 31, as it reported results to International Financial Reporting Standards for the first time in more than 10 years.
Surgutneftegas, the most reclusive of Russia's publicly-traded companies, said its 2012 IFRS net income stood at 180.12 billion roubles, compared to 160.94 billion roubles it reported in March under Russian Accounting Standards. ($1 = 30.9212 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness