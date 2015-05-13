BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
MOSCOW May 13 Russia's Rosneft is interested in attracting stable domestic investors such as Surgutneftegaz, the country's third largest oil producer, TASS news agency quoted a source close to Rosneft as saying on Wednesday.
Separately, Interfax news agency quoted a source close to the oil producer as saying that Rosneft was unaware of any approach by Surgut, but would be interested in such domestic investors.
A spokesman for Rosneft declined to comment on both reports. Earlier on Wednesday, Surgut denied a Bloomberg report that the company could possibly take a stake in Rosneft. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million