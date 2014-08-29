MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's Surgutneftegaz posted 134.1 billion roubles ($3.6 billion) in net profit for the first six months of the year, down 19 percent from a year ago, the company said on Friday.

In the same period of last year, Surgut saw a net profit of 165.6 billion roubles. The company said its revenues reached 470.1 billion roubles, up from 392.3 billion roubles a year ago. (1 US dollar = 37.0390 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)