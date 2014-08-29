BRIEF-Redrow says on track to deliver FY PBT of at least £306 mln
* Its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's Surgutneftegaz posted 134.1 billion roubles ($3.6 billion) in net profit for the first six months of the year, down 19 percent from a year ago, the company said on Friday.
In the same period of last year, Surgut saw a net profit of 165.6 billion roubles. The company said its revenues reached 470.1 billion roubles, up from 392.3 billion roubles a year ago. (1 US dollar = 37.0390 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
LONDON, March 22 Britain's Labour party, which has made a long journey leftwards since Tony Blair was leader, is looking to gain political momentum in an unlikely place: the heart of London's financial district.
DUBAI, March 22 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.