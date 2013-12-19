BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
MOSCOW Dec 19 Workers at Russian oil company Surgutneftegas own a large stake in the company, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in a rare comment on who is standing behind the country's No.3 oil producer.
"Surgutneftegas is an absolutely private company ... A large amount of shares is owned by workers' collectives," he said during an annual news conference.
Surgutneftegas is based in the Siberian town of Surgut and pumps around 1.2 million barrels of oil daily.
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON/ABU DHABI, March 8 Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last year, into a technology investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.