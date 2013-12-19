MOSCOW Dec 19 Workers at Russian oil company Surgutneftegas own a large stake in the company, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in a rare comment on who is standing behind the country's No.3 oil producer.

"Surgutneftegas is an absolutely private company ... A large amount of shares is owned by workers' collectives," he said during an annual news conference.

Surgutneftegas is based in the Siberian town of Surgut and pumps around 1.2 million barrels of oil daily.