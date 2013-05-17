MOSCOW May 17 Russian crude producer Surgutneftegas said on Friday it would pay less in dividends from 2012 profits than in the previous year.

The board has recommended to pay 1.48 roubles ($0.05) per preferred share and 0.5 roubles per ordinary share, the company said in a statement, down from 2.15 roubles and 0.6 roubles for 2011, respectively.