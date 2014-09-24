MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's third-largest oil
producer Surgutneftegaz has stopped work at the
hydrocracking complex at its Kirishi refinery in northwest
Russia for unplanned maintenance for at least a month, a source
familiar with situation said on Wednesday.
Surgutneftegaz was not immediately available for comment.
The source told Reuters that production of gasoline was
expected to decline by 45,000 tonnes a month while output of
diesel may fall by 90,000 tonnes.
"They started to gradually halt units of the hydrocracking
complex at the end of last week," the source said.
The complex caught fire in June. The hydrocracking complex,
the largest in Europe, normally produces 100,000 tonnes of
diesel a month, while the entire plant has been producing more
than 500,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel a month.
(Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)