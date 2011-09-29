MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian vodka producer Synergy said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose 22 percent on year to 976 million roubles ($30.7 million), or 9 percent per share, as it boosted its market share.

Synergy, maker of Beluga and Russky Lyod (Russian Ice) vodka brands, said revenue for the first six months rose 15 percent year-on-year to 10.2 billion roubles.

"We have successfully overcome the intense period of relicensing and have taken full advantage of the chances that had emerged in the market as a result of the changes in the competitive environment," Alexander Mechetin, chairman of the company's board, said in a statement.

As a result of some competitors' failure to renew their licences, the company's share in the overall market increased to 14 percent from 9 percent.

Synergy plans to grow sales volumes by 10 percent each year, while revenues are seen rising 15 percent. The company is targeting a market share of 20 percent by 2013, its chief executive told Reuters this month. ($1 = 31.746 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Will Waterman)