MOSCOW, April 8 Russian vodka firm Synergy said on Monday its 2012 net profit rose to 1.70 billion roubles ($53.78 million) from 1.66 billion a year earlier.

Synergy, maker of Beluga and Russky Lyod vodka brands, said in a statement that its revenues increased to 41.55 billion roubles last year from 37.58 billion roubles in 2011.

On Friday, the company said that first-quarter sales of its own brands fell by 30 percent after an increase in excise tax .