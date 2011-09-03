Sept 3 DUSHANBE, Sept 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned on Saturday sanctions imposed on Syria by the European Union, saying they "will lead to nothing good".

"We have always said that unilateral sanctions will lead to nothing good. This ruins the partnership approach to any crisis," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a summit of ex-Soviet states in the Tajik capital Dushanbe. "We are against unilateral sanctions." (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)