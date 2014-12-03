MOSCOW Dec 3 Syria wants to import more Russian grain, Russia's Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday after officials from both countries met in Moscow.

It said in a statement that Syrian Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Minister Hassan Majed Safiya had told Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov of Syria's "need to increase Russian grain exports".

Fyodorov said Russia was interested in increasing imports of Syrian fruit and vegetables.

It gave no other details. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)