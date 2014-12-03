MOSCOW Dec 3 Syria wants to import more Russian
grain, Russia's Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday after
officials from both countries met in Moscow.
It said in a statement that Syrian Internal Trade and
Consumer Protection Minister Hassan Majed Safiya had told
Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov of Syria's "need to
increase Russian grain exports".
Fyodorov said Russia was interested in increasing imports of
Syrian fruit and vegetables.
It gave no other details.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)