* Says agreement announced earlier had been in principle
* Russia has remained silent on a oil for products deal
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Aug 21 Syria is preparing to complete a
deal with ally Russia to secure much-needed oil products to keep
its economy and military running, the head of a Syrian
delegation to Russia said on Tuesday, weeks after he said an
agreement had been reached.
Syrian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Qadri
Jamil on Aug. 3 told reporters that an agreement had been
reached for Syria to export crude to Russia in exchange for
refined oil products.
"It was an agreement in principle reached during our last
visit," Jamil said at a news conference, adding that sanctions
imposed by the United States and the European Union were biting
into the Syrian economy.
"We have to find an alternative path. I think in the near
future we will complete the preparatory stage and move on to a
real agreement on the delivery of oil and oil products," he said
after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Two separate Syrian delegation have visited Moscow this
month in order to bargain for crucial economic aid, including a
loan, though Jamil said it was too early to go into the details
of any such credit.
Syria is one of Russia's last Middle East footholds and
hosts a repair and maintenance facility for the Russian navy on
its coast. Russia has adamantly opposed any foreign intervention
in the country, though Moscow says it is not tied to Assad.
Russia has remained silent on the issue of an
oil-for-oil-products swap deal, which could raise questions on
the extent to which it might extend help to Assad's government,
whose days analysts and some western countries say are numbered.
Earlier this month, Syria's oil minister said oil production
was less than 140,000 barrels per day.
EU governments have agreed to ban imports of Syria's oil as
well as prohibit European firms from making new investments in
its oil industry.
Syria's traditional suppliers have pulled out, leading to
shortages in gasoline, diesel and oil fuels, some of which are
used to run Syrian tanks.
The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that
Syria had plans to use Russian banks as part of a scheme to get
around Western sanctions on oil and financial transactions.
Citing government documents and correspondence, the paper
reported that correspondence with then Prime Minister Riyad
Hijab recommended setting up offshore companies in Russia to
receive payment for crude oil.
Syria was receiving shipments of Russian diesel and gasoil
regularly last winter, according to traders and shipping
sources, though the supply may have dried up earlier this year.
Venezuela also emerged as a supplier of diesel to Syria
earlier this year, sending a $50 million cargo of fuel,
according to trading sources.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; editing by Jane Baird)