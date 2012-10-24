MOSCOW Oct 24 Russian security forces killed at
least three gunmen in the city of Kazan on Wednesday,
authorities said, in fighting that will deepen fears of a rise
in Islamist militancy in the mostly Muslim Tatarstan region.
Police and security troops surrounded an apartment building
in the city - some 720 km (450 miles) east of Moscow - where an
unknown number of gunmen were hiding on the first floor, the
regional Interior Ministry branch said.
Three of the gunmen and a Federal Security Service (FSB)
officer were killed and another officer wounded during the
siege, which continued into the evening, the ministry said.
The ministry said the total number of fighters was unknown
and added that one of those killed had an explosive device.
Russian news agencies cited law enforcement sources as saying
the gunmen were "adherents of radical Islam".
Unlike Russia's volatile North Caucasus region, where
clashes between police and Islamist insurgents are regular
events, oil-producing Tatarstan has until recently been
relatively peaceful.
In July, Tatarstan's top Islamic official, mufti Ildis
Faizov, was wounded in a car-bomb attack and his deputy was shot
dead the same day. President Vladimir Putin travelled to
Tatarstan in August to call for an end to religious violence.