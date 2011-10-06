MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's mid-size oil producer Tatneft said on Thursday its net income more than doubled in the first half of 2011 compared to the same period in 2010 on the back of rising oil prices.

Tatneft's net income attributable to shareholders rose to 39.47 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) from 15.87 billion roubles in the same period last year, the company said.

"Our net income grew mostly due to higher crude oil market prices, however it was affected by increased costs, mainly taxes other than income tax," it said.

Revenues increased to 293.9 billion roubles from 214.61 billion roubles in the first six months of 2010.

Tatneft also said that as a result of a recent turmoil in Libya, it had to entirely suspend its operations in March in the country and evacuate all personnel.

"The Group is not certain if and when it will be able to resume its operations in Libya," Tatneft said, adding that as of June 30 the company had approximately 5.44 billion roubles of assets associated with its Libyan operations, of which 5.15 billion roubles is related to capitalised exploration costs.

($1 = 32.567 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)