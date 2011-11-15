MOSCOW Nov 15 The Russian government
postponed a decision on tax breaks for mid-sized oil company
Tatneft after the company requested compensation for
its losses from a new tax regime, a deputy finance minister said
on Tuesday.
"Looks like we will be back to this issue in (the) Spring,"
Sergei Shatalov told reporters when asked about possible tax
breaks for the company, adding that the government had not
supported the idea so far.
Tatneft had requested the government introduce tax breaks
for its refining groups based in the Republic of Tatarstan,
seeing losses of more than $1 billion from the new tax regime.
From Oct. 1, the government introduced a "60-66" regime that
lowered the marginal rate of crude oil export duty and equalised
the export duty applying to refined products at 66 percent of
the crude oil export duty.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)