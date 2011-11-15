MOSCOW Nov 15 The Russian government postponed a decision on tax breaks for mid-sized oil company Tatneft after the company requested compensation for its losses from a new tax regime, a deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Looks like we will be back to this issue in (the) Spring," Sergei Shatalov told reporters when asked about possible tax breaks for the company, adding that the government had not supported the idea so far.

Tatneft had requested the government introduce tax breaks for its refining groups based in the Republic of Tatarstan, seeing losses of more than $1 billion from the new tax regime.

From Oct. 1, the government introduced a "60-66" regime that lowered the marginal rate of crude oil export duty and equalised the export duty applying to refined products at 66 percent of the crude oil export duty. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)