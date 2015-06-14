US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
MOSCOW, June 14 Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft said on Sunday its first-quarter net income increased 9 percent year-on-year to 26.6 billion roubles ($427 million).
The company's sales totalled 135 billion roubles ($2.2 billion) compared with 117 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2014, Tatneft added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.