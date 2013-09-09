MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft said on Monday its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders more than tripled year-on-year to 14.9 billion roubles ($447.26 million).

Revenues for the reported period rose by 9 percent to 104.7 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up by 42 percent at 26 billion roubles.