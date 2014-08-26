BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
MOSCOW Aug 26 Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose about 82 percent year-on-year, to 27.2 billion roubles ($753 million).
The company also reported a 22 percent increase in revenue to 128 billion roubles. ($1 = 36.1264 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil's Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional SA, the country's sixth-biggest for-profit education firm, could opt for a public listing in order to fund growth and acquisitions, Planning Director Fábio Figueiredo told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.