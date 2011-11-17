MOSCOW Nov 17 The Russian Duma lower house of parliament on Thursday voted in favour of tax breaks worth $1.2 billion over a six year period for mid-sized oil producer Tatneft.

Legislators voted in favour of the tax breaks for the company after Russia introduced a new "60-66" tax regime starting from Oct. 1, cutting crude oil export duty and raising the fee for heavy oil products, such as fuel oil.

The motion was carried out despite the government's decision to postpone tax breaks for Tatneft, which faced losses of more than $1 billion from the new tax policy.

Tatneft has invested more than 180 billion roubles in refinery construction, and half of its output, or 7 million tonnes, will be heavy oil products such as fuel oil.

The government earlier this week also approved a 10 billion rouble ($325.8 million) tax compensation package for another mid-sized company, Bashneft. ($1 = 30.691 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Jon Loades-Carter)