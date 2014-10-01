MOSCOW Oct 1 The Russian government has agreed not to change the country's tax burden until the end of 2018, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

There had been speculation that the government might raise some taxes before then to address mounting fiscal strains caused by a slowing economy and restricted access to international capital markets due to sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)