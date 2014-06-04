ASTRAKHAN, Russia, June 4 The Russian government is proposing to delay the introduction of equal export duties on mazut and oil from 2015, Deputy Prime Minister said on Wednesday, potentially letting companies finish multi-billion refining upgrade programmes.

"This is government's proposal (to extend deadline)," Arkady Dvorkovich told Reuters when asked if the export duties on mazut and oil will be equal from next year, as planned earlier. A final decision is up to President Vladimir Putin.

Russia had planned to level export duties for oil and mazut, a heavy oil product, to try to stymie exports of the latter and speed refinery upgrades in the country, the world's leading oil producer, to export higher-priced oil products.

Still, some refiners have called on the government to postpone the move as they had yet to complete upgrades on time, saying it could result in lower refinery volumes and a spike in domestic fuel prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editng by Steve Gutterman)