MOSCOW Dec 3 Russian consumer credit group TCS
said on Wednesday its board had adopted a new dividend
policy and declared an interim dividend of $0.303 per ordinary
share, the same amount for one global depositary receipt.
TCS also said the total dividend payment would reach $55
million. The dividend is expected to be paid on Dec. 17.
"Payments of dividends would be made provided that the
management can reasonably anticipate that TCS Bank's N1 capital
adequacy ratio would remain ... at or above 14 percent," the
bank said in a statement.
TCS, founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, focuses on
Russia's regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.
Last week, TCS said it planned to pay dividends of 3 billion
roubles ($55 million) by the end of the year and added that it
retained its previous profit guidance of 2.9 billion to 3.4
billion roubles for the full year.
(1 US dollar = 54.5000 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)