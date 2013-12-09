BRIEF-Man Group adds $300 mln in assets, bringing assets to $80.9 bln
* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016 of $272 million
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian consumer credit firm TCS said third quarter net profit rose 22 percent, year-on-year, driven by growth in net interest income as its credit card lending rose.
TCS, owner of Tinkoff Credit Systems, went public in London in October, raising over $1 billion and pricing its IPO at the top of a target range at $17.50 as investors bet on its ability to capitalise on households' growing appetite for debt.
The bank on Monday said third-quarter net profit rose to $47 million from $39 million the same period a year earlier while its net interest income grew 59 percent to $217 million.
A Reuters survey of four analysts had forecast that profits would grow 21 percent to $47.1 million.
* Says CET1 ratio at 14.7 percent; 70 basis points added during full-year 2016.
* Says Russian Railways' network loaded 96 million tonnes of freight in February, up 0.9 pct versus year ago