MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

One of the sources said the size of the SPO could be around $60 to $70 million, while the other two sources did not say how much the planned share sale could raise.

"They want to raise the liquidity of their shares. Most likely it will be a sale of existing shares," the first source said.

TCS declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It listed its shares in London in 2013 in an IPO that valued the business at $3.2 billion.

Founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, the company posted record profits in 2016 and has said it expects to increase its earnings further in 2017. (Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)