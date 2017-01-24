MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group
is considering holding a secondary public offering
(SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
One of the sources said the size of the SPO could be around
$60 to $70 million, while the other two sources did not say how
much the planned share sale could raise.
"They want to raise the liquidity of their shares. Most
likely it will be a sale of existing shares," the first source
said.
TCS declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.
It listed its shares in London in 2013 in an IPO that valued
the business at $3.2 billion.
Founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, the company
posted record profits in 2016 and has said it expects to
increase its earnings further in 2017.
(Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)