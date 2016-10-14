MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian consumer lender TCS Group
upgraded its guidance for its 2016 financial results on
Friday, following strong results in the second quarter of the
year.
TCS now expects to make 9-10 billion roubles ($145-161
million) of net profit this year, versus prior expectations for
7-8 billion roubles. Return on equity is now seen above 35
percent compared with previous guidance of comfortably above 30
percent.
The lender also lowered its expectations for its cost of
risk this year and improved its view on its net portfolio
growth.
($1 = 62.2255 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)