MOSCOW, July 8 Russian consumer credit firm TCS
Group said on Wednesday it had bought an additional
part of the credit card loan portfolio of Russian bank Svyaznoy
Bank.
The bank said in a statement on the London Stock Exchange,
where its shares are listed, that the deal was closed in early
July.
It did not disclose the size of the loan portfolio it had
bought or the amount it had paid but added that the purchase
followed an earlier agreement to transfer a separate part of
Svyaznoy's credit card loan portfolio.
"We decided to continue expanding our loan portfolio
inorganically by adding a new share of Svyaznoy Bank's credit
card portfolio with a good risk-return profile," said Oliver
Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS's
businesses. "We expect this addition to become yet another
growth driver for our business in the very short run."
