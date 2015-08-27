(Adds detail, bank comment)
MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian consumer lender TCS Group
returned to profit in the second quarter and said on
Thursday it was looking to increase its loan book in the
remainder of the year to drive a recovery in earnings.
TCS made 396 million roubles ($5.8 million) in profit in the
second quarter, slightly better than analysts' forecast for
profit of 375 million roubles but still down around 70 percent
on the same period a year earlier.
Russia's consumer lenders have seen their profits slide as
an economic downturn has prompted a rise in bad loans. The
central bank has also tightened regulation to restrict the
interest rates they can charge households.
Oliver Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS'
businesses, said the group had started to gradually increase
credit card issuance, reflecting greater confidence in
borrowers' ability to meet loan repayments.
Hughes added TCS would also consider buying loan portfolios
from other Russian lenders, following two purchases of credit
card portfolios from Svyaznoy Bank in June and July this year
worth over 3 billion roubles.
Its second-quarter results continued to be dragged lower by
high loan-loss provisions, which totalled 3.86 billion roubles
in the second quarter, although the group's cost of risk fell
slightly to 16.6 percent.
In the first quarter TCS made a quarterly loss for the first
time since it listed its shares in London in October 2013. TCS
is controlled by Russian entrepreneur Oleg
Tinkov.
($1 = 67.8718 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Jason Bush)