MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian consumer credit company TCS Group on Tuesday raised its 2015 profit guidance after beating analysts' expectations in the third quarter and said it expected next year to be even better.

TCS Group made 713 million roubles ($10.8 million) of net profit in the third quarter as its net interest income recovered and cost of risk fell.

Its results were nevertheless 37 percent weaker than in the same period last year, reflecting the challenging operating environment for banks as the Russian economy suffers.

TCS said it now expected to make full-year 2015 profit of around 1.5 billion roubles, as opposed to previous guidance of 0.5 billion to 1 billion roubles. That comes after it made a loss in the first quarter for the first time since it listed its shares in London in October 2013.

In 2016, TCS expects to at least double its profit from 2015 levels assuming there are no major disruptions.

"We expect that 2016 will look like the second half of 2015 - the crisis isn't over, we are seeing stagnation. Consumers are lowering their credit burden," Oliver Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS' businesses, told Reuters.

Hughes added that TCS' loan book could grow by 15 percent to 20 percent next year after growth of around 10 percent this year and that TCS was continuing to work on deals to buy credit card portfolios from rivals.

TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance. Profitability has been supported by its low costs, since it operates without a branch network.