(Adds detail throughout, Hughes comment)
MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian consumer credit company
TCS Group on Tuesday raised its 2015 profit guidance
after beating analysts' expectations in the third quarter and
said it expected next year to be even better.
TCS Group made 713 million roubles ($10.8 million) of net
profit in the third quarter as its net interest income recovered
and cost of risk fell.
Its results were nevertheless 37 percent weaker than in the
same period last year, reflecting the challenging operating
environment for banks as the Russian economy suffers.
TCS said it now expected to make full-year 2015 profit of
around 1.5 billion roubles, as opposed to previous guidance of
0.5 billion to 1 billion roubles. That comes after it made a
loss in the first quarter for the first time since it listed its
shares in London in October 2013.
In 2016, TCS expects to at least double its profit from 2015
levels assuming there are no major disruptions.
"We expect that 2016 will look like the second half of 2015
- the crisis isn't over, we are seeing stagnation. Consumers are
lowering their credit burden," Oliver Hughes, chief executive of
Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS' businesses, told Reuters.
Hughes added that TCS' loan book could grow by 15 percent to
20 percent next year after growth of around 10 percent this year
and that TCS was continuing to work on deals to buy credit card
portfolios from rivals.
TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and
also sells insurance. Profitability has been supported by its
low costs, since it operates without a branch network.
($1 = 66.2500 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Maria Kiselyova)