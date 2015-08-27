MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian consumer credit firm TCS
Group said on Thursday it made 396 million roubles
($5.8 million) in net profit in the second quarter, slightly
better than analysts had forecast.
Its profit was down around 70 percent on the same period a
year earlier.
Analysts had predicted TCS would make 375 million roubles of
profit in the second quarter, following a loss-making first
three months of the year.
London-listed TCS is an online provider of retail banking
services and also sells insurance.
($1 = 67.8718 roubles)
